The Fort Payne Improvement Authority has announced the in-service of the new Davis Gap Substation, effective Nov. 4.
FPIA General Manager Mike Shirey said a ribbon cutting ceremony is planned at the new substation at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10.
Updated: October 25, 2022 @ 1:49 pm
“The new substation will provide much needed flexibility for the power system serving businesses and residents in Fort Payne and will serve as a strong energy source for any new industries and economic development on the south end of Fort Payne,” Shirey said.
The new substation will relieve some of the load off the existing substation at Second Street NE and Clark Avenue SE, as well as giving FPIA a back feed option for Airport Road.
Davis Gap is situated at 2899 Gault Avenue South near Hammack Cemetery and Husky Cemetery. The gap road connects Gault Avenue S (U.S. 11) to County Road 51 North (which runs parallel to Interstate 59 and connects to Alabama Highway 68 in Collinsville), with access onto Briarwood Avenue SW.
Also, the Douglas community is a mile and a half away from the Davis Gap Substation.
The new substation literally makes future growth possible in Fort Payne since the largest undeveloped piece of land suitable for constructing a facility and parking lots for employees lies nearby, commonly referred to as the “Jacoway property.”
The Substation is also helping to carry the electrical load for long-time employer GameTime less than a mile to the south, giving parent company Playcore a reason to keep those jobs building playground equipment in the community. The substation also serves several other businesses and industries along Gault Avenue South and will eventually serve industries located on Jordan Road.
Shirey said there was already a vision and planning toward approval of the substation when he became the general manager.
Since the early 1940’s the Improvement Authority has expanded its service limits. This includes extending south over to Dogtown on the southeast portion of Lookout Mountain, and Collbran Gap Road on Highway 11 South. The new substation will improve service to these areas as well.
FPIA serves about 8,700 customers.
