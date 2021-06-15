DeKalb Regional Medical Center’s Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Trammell, recently announced the hospital’s employee awards recipients recognizing their services during the previous year. The Employees of the Year awards recognized individuals in four categories: Clinical Manager, Nonclinical Manager, Clinical Employee, and Nonclinical Employee.
The Employee of the Year is considered the highest honor bestowed upon a hospital employee. Peers nominate employees for their commitment to patient care, their professionalism, and their contributions on the job.
"We are blessed to work with amazing people each day as we strive to provide access to compassionate, quality care for our community. Each person recognized for exceptional performance in 2020 represents the very best of our organization. Every day, they demonstrate a deep commitment to meeting the community’s health care needs, and we are thankful for their caring hearts,” said Patrick Trammell, CEO of DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Regina Lyles-Webb, RN, Director of Case Management, received the Nonclinical Manager of the Year. She has worked for DeKalb Regional Medical Center since 1992 and is currently the Director of Case Management. In the nomination, her peers noted Regina’s love for her staff, positivity, strong management skills and overall asset to DRMC. Regina embodies the characteristics of a true healthcare hero and treats every patient with respect and dignity.
Amiee Haygood, RN, Nonclinical Employee of the Year, has worked for DeKalb Regional Medical Center since 1999. In May of 2019, shortly before the COVID pandemic hit the United States, Amiee assumed the Director of Infection Control and Employee Health position. Her efforts with the hospital through the pandemic garnered the Employee of the Year award, as well as being named as a Courageous Caregiver by Marcus Engel, M.S, a professional speaker and author, focused on improving the patient experience.
“Amiee is a very humble nurse who doesn’t see herself as a hero; however, we all see her one,” said Marcus Engel. “She goes above and beyond every day and is well-respected and loved by her peers, doctors, staff, and patients.”
Amiee’s coworkers describe her as one of the most well-rounded and balanced employees, with outstanding work ethic, attitude, people skills, and dedication. Amiee truly sets a great example of what an employee should be.
Natalie Shoemaker, RN, Clinical Manager of the Year, has worked for DeKalb Regional Medical Center since 2016. She is the Director of the Medical/Surgical Unit.
Natalie’s peers describe her as a positive leader who is always there for her coworkers. They admire her ability to serve as the director, and step in and work in other areas whenever needed.
Joey Bailey, CRT, currently works at DeKalb Regional Medical Center as a respiratory therapist. He was awarded the Clinical Employee of the Year and has proudly served the hospital since 1991.
Joey is described as always putting his patients and co-workers before himself. He is willing to work extra or come in early if needed to care for patients. He proudly serves the hospital and has for many years. He is respected as a true team player throughout the many departments within the hospital.
“People who work in health care share a desire to help others and make a difference in people’s lives. It’s a pleasure to recognize our employees for their courage and dedication to our patients and to providing outstanding care, particularly in the face of the monumental challenges of 2020.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.