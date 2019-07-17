Go Native app now offers food delivery

The Go Native app went live in Fort Payne July 8. This means that now, whether you live, work, or are just sitting at the sports complex in Fort Payne, you can have food delivered to you from a number of local restaurants.
In January, Go Native began delivering lunch with Kudzu Cafe in Scottsboro and Little James BBQ in Rainsville. That first month there were 32 deliveries. As the app launches in Fort Payne, they are now making over 500 deliveries per month in Scottsboro and Rainsville with over 3,000 new users on the app since April 1, and expect to provide the same quality and convenience to Fort Payne.
“We’re supplying local restaurants and retailers with technology, marketing, and a delivery team at a price that every mom and pop can afford and at the same time providing customers with time and convenience that they’ve never been able to enjoy in northeast Alabama,” said Jordan Doufexis, partner at Go Native. “This is a great option for anyone who has a small window for lunch or just can’t leave. Doctors and nurses, hairstylists, plant workers, pharmacists, small business owners/operators, and especially the senior citizens who can’t leave their home.
“The service has been a favorite of a number of senior citizens in Scottsboro who order regularly,” Jordan said. “I even order lunch to be delivered to my grandmother every week in Rainsville, primarily because it’s the only way I can force her to eat healthily.”
There is a wide selection of restaurants on Go Native in Rainsville and Fort Payne, including Little James BBQ, Kelly’s Kitchen, Nancy’s Lunchbox, Casa Poblanos, 50 Tater’s, Chick-fil-A, Santa Fe, Vintage 1889, Roadside Que, Fontana’s, 33 and McDonald’s.
Delivery hours vary by the restaurant, but are available from most Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
“Everything we do is about providing value to the local community and offering an even better service to citizens than what’s available in larger cities across the country,” said Ashley Doufexis, partner at Go Native.
