County BOE reimburses funds to band students

DeKalb County Superintendent Wayne Lyles announced last week's meeting reimbursement is underway for many of the county system bands.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, many DeKalb County School band programs had field trips planned through the well-known Musical Destination Inc, based in Winter Garden, Florida.
When the pandemic hit, those events saw cancellations, followed by bands throughout the tri-state area losing funds due to a lack of refunds.
In 2021, the St. Clair County Board of Education and the Springville band boosters announced their decision to file a lawsuit against Musical Destination and owner Joseph Cooper.
Other systems followed, and litigations remain ongoing. However, the DeKalb County Board of Education recently voted to reimburse district bands for expenses lost to Musical Destinations Inc.
"I am very pleased to update you that the funds from the district level for the band trip reimbursement have been processed," said Lyles. "That money had gone to the schools. Each school will print a list that has been checked by the band directors, school principal and Mr. Brian Thomas to very that the individuals receive their pay."
He said each amount has been verified for each student, along with who the money should go to.
"I am very pleased that money will be back in their pockets," said Lyles.
In other business, the board and Lyles also took the opportunity to congratulate the following school on their recent achievements:
• Crossville High School soccer team for their state runner-up finish.
• Collinsville High School soccer team for their state runner-up finish.
“I am proud of the way those two teams represented our system in soccer,” Lyles said.
• Plainview High School softball team for advancing to the Final Four at the state tournament.
• Ider High School softball team for advancing to the state tournament.
Board member Randy Peppers also recognized Crossville High School (one student), Ider High School ( one student), Plainview High School (five students), and Crossville Middle School (11 students) for their recent placements at the Regional Technology Competition held by Northeast Alabama Community College.
He said each year, the competition features more than 330 students at the regional level, and those who place high enough advance to the state level.
“I’d like to congratulate all of them, especially Crossville Middle School, who had a great turnout, placing so high and moving forward,” said Peppers.
Lyles and board members also congratulated the DeKalb County Class of 2022 graduates and wished them well in the next step of their journey.
The board also:
• approved the school system’s financial statements/general fund bank reconciliation and local school fund balance for May 5, 2022, bills and accounts.
• approved the following non-renewals: Autumn Fox - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School - 5/27/22, Terry Taylor - social science teacher - Sylvania High School - 5/27/22, Greg Carreker - social science teacher - Valley Head High School - 5/27/22, Brynn Hayes Stevens - English language arts teacher - Ider High School - 5/27/22 and Cassidy Romans Scott - itinerant special education teacher - Ider High School - 5/27/22
• approved the retirement of Rebecca McClendon - bus driver - Geraldine High School - 6/1/22
• approved the resignation of Jamie McCain - literacy instructional coach (10-month) - District - 6/20/22, Jessica Munger - secondary English language arts teacher - Ider High School - 5/27/22, Casey Isbell - head softball coaching duties - Geraldine High School - 5/27/22, Michelle Kincer - CNP manager - Henagar Jr. High School - 6/1/22 and Deborah Young - elementary teacher - Valley Head High School - 6/1/22
• approved the leave of absence of Suzanne Hunt - mathematics teacher - Crossville Middle School - 8/1/22-5/26/23, Timothy Elijah White - P.E. aide - Plainview High School - 8/1/22-12/16/22 and Crystal Gladden - itinerant special education teacher - Collinsville High School - 4/26/22 - 5/27/22 (Intermittent)
• approved the on the job injury of Amanda McKee - CNP worker - Fyffe High School - return to work 4/6/22
• approved the transfer of Pam Knight from instructional coach to secondary science teacher (TEAMS) at Crossville High School (2022-027) (effective 8/1/22), Sicily Mitchell from Pre-K paraprofessional to itinerant special education paraprofessional at Plainview High School (2022-030) (effective 8/1/22), Chris King from shop foreman / vehicle maintenance supervisor at the bus garage to automotive teacher (10-month) at the DeKalb County Technology Center (2022-035) (effective 7/1/22), Zane Dalton from maintenance worker to building construction teacher (10-month) at the DeKalb County Technology Center (2022-036) (effective 7/1/22), Nick Ledbetter from P.E. / drivers education teacher at Plainview High School to assistant principal (10.5-month) at Ider High School (2022-039) (effective 6/1/22), Whitney Tinker from itinerant speech language pathologist at Geraldine High School to Ider High School (2022-049) (effective 8/1/22), Brittany Sears from elementary teacher to itinerant ARI instructional coach for the District - Fyffe High School (2022-042) (effective 8/1/22), Mallory Jones from Pre-K teacher to elementary teacher at Henagar Jr. High School (2022-046) (effective 8/1/22), Samantha Flaherty from elementary teacher at Crossville Elementary School to elementary teacher at Geraldine High School (2022-058) (effective 8/1/22), Terrie Stanford from secondary English language arts teacher at Ider High School to itinerant secondary instructional coach - Literacy (10-month) for the District (2022-062) (effective 7/1/22), Leslie Sisk - secretary (9-month) to special education services departmental secretary (12-month) (2022-064) (effective 6/1/22), Crystal Taylor from Pre-K teacher at Ider High School to Pre-K teacher at Henagar Jr. High School (2022-067) (effective 8/1/22) and Lisa Oliver from Pre-K auxiliary at Collinsville High School to Pre-K auxiliary at Geraldine High School (2022-053) (effective 8/1/22)
• approved the certified placements (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification): Dillon Cambron - agri-science teacher (10-month) - Geraldine High School (2022-034) (effective 7/1/22), Sherry Noles - secondary English language arts teacher - Fyffe High School (2022-041) (effective 8/1/22), Alaina Welden - elementary teacher - Sylvania High School (2022-051) (effective 8/1/22), Angie Smith - Pre-K teacher - Geraldine High School (2022-052) (effective 8/1/22), Morgan Dunn - elementary teacher - Crossville Elementary School (2022-054) (effective 8/1/22), Harley Cambron - elementary teacher - Geraldine High School (2022-058) (effective 8/1/22) and Amanda Bearden Kirkland - library media specialist - Crossville High School (2022-060) (effective 8/1/22)
• approved the support placements: Jonathan Greeson - maintenance employee - Facilities Building (2022-038) (effective 6/1/22), Keith Britton - custodian (12-month) - Crossville High School (2022-043) (effective 6/1/22) and Austin Brown - bus driver - Geraldine High School (2022-057) (effective 8/1/22)
• approved Scout Program Management Proposal - summary of services and the May 19, 2022 Contracts Report
• approved the following superintendent’s recommendations, comments and reports:
Lyles took a moment to recognize
Lyles and board members also congratulated the Ider Varsity Baseball team for their third-round playoff appearance, Collinsville and Plainview had great seasons making it to the second round of playoffs, and Valley Head made it to the first round.
The next meeting is scheduled for June 3, 2022, work session at 8:45 a.m., a regular meeting at 9 a.m. in the meeting room at the Facilities Building.
