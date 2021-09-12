Family Services offers help to Rainsville

The Rainsville City Council on Thursday heard from visitors with Family Services of North Alabama who discussed the services the organization offers across primarily DeKalb and Marshall Counties.
FSNA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to “teach, empower, advocate, and liberate through education, resource networking, and providing advocacy for victims of sexual assault,” according to familyservicesna.org.
During the council meeting, India Steele Penrod and Jennifer Lugo offered their help, saying FSNA has two components to aid the community, including workforce development/education programs and victim services.
“We have A-RESET and Parenthood Programs where we can help non-custodial parents. We offer free parenting classes, job referrals, really helping parents get back on their feet and getting a job,” Penrod said, who serves as the prevention educator.
The organization is implementing a new program this year, “Coaching Boys to Men” that educates local coaches on how to mentor and coach young men.
She said they also visit schools and conduct internet safety classes.
Pertaining to the organization’s victim services, team members also visit schools to teach students and staff aspects of sexual assault awareness and prevention strategies. They offer free counseling, referral services, a 24-hour crisis hotline and forensic interviews and exams for anyone who has been raped or sexually abused.
Lugo, victim services director, said post-assault counseling is offered to anyone who has experienced sexual assault or rape, no matter how long it’s been since it happened.
“Our agency is here for your community and your city and anything we can do to help prevent sexual assault or sexual abuse from happening, as well as our workforce development programs,” Penrod said.
FSNA offers the following programs free to the public:
• A-RESET
• Parenthood Program
• Community Awareness
• Co-parenting classes
• Sexual Assault Support Services
• Internet Safety
• Digital Parenting 101
• Lice Project
• Youth Suicide Prevention
For more information, visit familyservicesna.org or call 256-878-9159. The 24-hour crisis line can be reached at 855-878-9159.
The council also:
• held a public hearing and approved an alcohol license for Mayo’s Hilltop Inc. located at 1916 McCurdy Avenue N, Rainsville, pending a background check.
• adopted Ordinance 09-09-2021-1 voted to amend the city’s handbook in Part 13, Section 2, pertaining to city vehicles.
• adopted the Travel and Training Policy Ordinance 09-09-2021-2, with Mayor Rodger Lingerfelt voting no.
• accepted the resignation of Ronald Ward from the Board of Adjustments.
• voted to add Eric Samples to the Board of Adjustments.
• approved three police department travel requests: Matt Crum and Gerald Mount; Anniston, AL; bloodstain pattern analysis training and Josh Wilson; Jacksonville, AL for fingerprint and evidence collection and photography.
• approved to promote Jonathan Haney to sergeant starting Sept. 15, 2021.
• approved to purchase a recording system for the police department from Quality Recording Solutions at $14,767.
• adopted Resolution 09-09-2021-A to surplus three police department-owned guns.
• approved to pay a $1,200 deposit for a synthetic ice skating rink with Bounce and Rides to be open this winter.
• approved to purchase a computer and office equipment for the Annex Building at $6,708.83.
• approved to purchase a Canon printer/copier from Berry and Dunn for the Annex Building at $499.
• adopted Resolution 09-09-2021-B to surplus old computers and equipment from the Annex.
• approved the reimbursement of salary, insurance, retirement, etc. from the DeKalb County Board of Education for the city-provided Fire School teacher with the DeKalb County Technology Center program.
• approved the emergency repair of a culvert on Chavies Road at an estimated cost of $60-70,000.
• approved to place a streetlight at the intersection of Shankles Road and Marshall Road.
• approved to place a headwall on Oak Street by Boozer Construction for $3,000.
• approved to purchase 100 garbage cans from Toter at $7,521.60.
• approved to repair the air conditioning at a sanitation truck at $1,500.
• approved to repair a side cutter with work from John Deere for $3,000.
• approved to purchase an auger gearbox for the Wastewater Treatment Plant from Living Water Services at $3,500.
• approved the emergency repair at the Northeast Alabama Agri-Business Center pump station by Living Water Services at $3,450.
