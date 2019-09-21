Panthers pound rival Hornets

Class 2A’s Collinsville Panthers dominated the Ider Hornets 60-6 Friday night, bringing them to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in region play.
Collinsville quarterback Kaleb Jones connected on a 6-yard pass to senior Garrett Skelton that gave the Panthers their first touchdown with 7:49 left in the first quarter.
Only minutes after their first touchdown, the Panthers scored again with another pass from Jones to Skelton. This one covered 38 yards and extra point from senior Jason Perez made the score 13-0.
With 2:28 left in the first quarter, Jones intercepted a pass from Ider and returned it back for the Panthers' third touchdown of the quarter. Perez put the ball through the uprights again to bring the score to 20-0.
Collinsville didn’t stop there. Perez nailed a 33-yard field goal, the Panther defense came up with a safety and Jones completed a 36-yard pass to junior Carmen Barkley for another touchdown to put Collinsville up 32-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Panthers kept their momentum in the second quarter with a touchdown from senior Michael Tucker.
Collinsville added to their lead with another touchdown with 1:33 left in the second quarter when junior Dalton Hughes connected with Michael Tucker for a touchdown pass. Perez made the PAT and brought the score to 46-0 at the half.
Hughes scored his second touchdown of the night during the third quarter and Oswaldo Gallegos Marroquin followed up with a PAT.
The Ider Hornets' lone touchdown came at 4:08 in the fourth quarter from senior Seth Hawkins, who scored from the 2-yard line to finally place the Hornets on the scoreboard.
Collinsville freshman James DeBoard fired a pass to junior Jacob Jones for the Panthers' final touchdown of the night. Marroquin rounded out the final score to 60-6 for the Panthers with 1:03 left in the game.
The Panthers had two interceptions from seniors Garrett Skelton and Kaleb Jones and 8 of Perez’s 9 kicks went for touchbacks.
The Collinsville Panthers will take next week off and return to regional play for homecoming on Oct. 4 when they face the Section Lions.
Ider will host Valley Head next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.