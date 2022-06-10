Big shoes to fill as MERF executive director steps down

Sarah Wilcox has served on the Mentone Education Resources Foundation (MERF) for over 20 years. Wilcox is now stepping away from the organization and resigning from the Executive Director position.
MERF’s main mission is to “enrich the learning and living of the community by identifying needs and coordinating resources,” according to the organization’s official website.
MERF is heavily involved in the community of Mentone and Valley Head. Some of the funded programs MERF hosts are field trips, tutoring and organizing Senior Lunches.
While serving as Executive Director, Wilcox helped the community of Mentone and Valley Head in many ways. With the closing of Moon Lake Elementary many students transferred to Valley Head Schools. Wilcox helped oversee the continuation of the funded programs to Valley Head to help the students.
MERF’s board is going to put out a request for applicants to apply for Wilcox’s position.
Wilcox said she plans on traveling but will be back and forth but will be living in Highlands, North Carolina.
