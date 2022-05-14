Today

Cloudy with light rain this morning...then becoming partly cloudy. High 84F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 82F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.