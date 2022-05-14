On May 14, Kudzu Millworks hosted a third free grocery distribution at the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne.
This marked the third of these events since March 2021. The mobile food distributions have provided, at no cost to recipients, thousands of pounds of fresh, healthy food and items easily prepared and cooked directly to people in need by rescuing food from local grocery stores and restaurants.
These events are a drive thru food distribution, first-come first-served until resources run out. Recipients will stay in their vehicles, and volunteers are needed to unload pallets of products, sort grocery items and load the items in the vehicles of those receiving the donated goods during the event.
