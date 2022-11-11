The Fort Payne City Council discussed alternatives to the current garbage collection system during a work session this week.
Council members stressed that they were simply investigating and no change was imminent.
One option is Arrow Disposal Service (ADSI), the Abbeville-based company which is contracted to offer residential garbage collection to county residents.
ADSI requested the city provide the answers to several questions such as the annual tonnage collected for residential, commercial front-end loader and roll-off services, the number of current customers served in Fort Payne and rates charged, frequency of pickups, recycling, etc. They also wanted to see an inventory of the city's collection vehicles and some idea of how many city employees would be displaced by a change and available to ADSI for hiring.
Some advantages would be outsourcing such things as the purchasing of fuel, tires, maintenance and equipment, as well as managing personnel who currently fall under the city's budget and benefits.
Council members agreed they want to maintain the brush pickup services and continue to operate the inert landfill inside the city.
They discussed the need to either off-load the service or raise rates to what's needed to at least break even. Wear and tear on vehicles requires them to invest in new front-end and roll-off dumpsters to meet the demand from residential and commercial customers.
Mayor Brian Baine had concerns about turning sanitation over to a third-party, fearing they will lose control over the rates charged to customers and possibly get inferior service.
Collection of this waste is conducted using the 95 gallon waste containers which are supplied free of charge by the Sanitation Department. Most homes are picked up by large one-man trucks with an automatic arm on the right side of the truck.
