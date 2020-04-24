The Times-Journal is adjusting its print edition schedule in response to the historic impact the COVID-19 crisis continues to have on the local economy, the newspaper and its many longtime business partners, owner Patrick Graham announced today.
Starting April 29, The Times-Journal will begin publishing twice a week with a new Wednesday edition coming out midweek and a weekend edition continuing to come out on Saturdays. The new schedule replaces the three-day-a-week print edition schedule previously in place at the paper.
The new Wednesday edition will provide readers with the very best of what the Tuesday and Thursday editions had to offer, Graham said, while at the same time providing advertisers with the most effective publication day of the work week to market their goods and services to the community.
Readers will also see more real-time, daily updates and local coverage through their 24/7 access to the paper’s website and social media platforms, he said.
“Like most businesses locally, the COVID-19 crisis has required us to consider and implement changes we didn’t even contemplate before the pandemic interrupted all of our lives,” Graham said. “This move is designed to put the newspaper in the best position possible to continue to serve readers and advertisers as we all navigate the new normal COVID-19 is creating for our community.”
In a newspaper’s business model, the majority of the revenue for the business comes from advertising sales, followed by subscription and single copy sales, and other sources, Graham said. With advertisers significantly scaling back or temporarily eliminating their budgets for marketing due to reductions in customer volume, he said the newspaper has made adjustments to match those changes in promotional spending by advertisers.
“We consider our advertisers to be our business partners, and the vast majority of them have been our very good business partners for a very long time,” Graham said.
“Unfortunately, right now is not business as usual for many of them, and as a result, it’s not business as usual for us either.”
The Times-Journal is not alone in making these kinds of changes, he said.
Newspaper companies across the state and country are adjusting print schedules in an effort to cut costs and increase efficiencies. Many have also reduced staff, some by as much as 40%, a move The Times-Journal has not made nor has plans to make at this time.
“Our employees are your friends and neighbors and ours,” Graham said.
“We want to do everything we reasonably can to keep them on the job because it is important to them and their families, to the businesses where they spend their hard-earned wages, and to the readers, the advertisers and the community they serve.”
Considered DeKalb County’s oldest enterprise, The Times-Journal has been recording the news and events in Fort Payne and the county since it was founded in 1878.
The paper was owned by Southern Newspapers Inc. for 60 years before Graham, who previously served as the managing editor of the newspaper from 1996 to 2000, purchased The Times-Journal from SNI a year ago.
“The Times-Journal has been covering DeKalb County for generations now,” Graham said.
“With the help of our subscribers and advertisers, we are going to not only weather this pandemic storm, but we will continue to deliver the community’s best local coverage for generations to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.