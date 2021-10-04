Jones announces bid for District Attorney

DeKalb County attorney, businessman, and former Mayor of Rainsville Nick Jones has announced that he will seek the Republican nomination for District Attorney of the 9th Judicial Circuit which serves DeKalb and Cherokee Counties. The office is currently occupied by longtime District Attorney Michael O’Dell.
“After months of thoughtful prayer, I believe I can bring a fresh face to the District Attorney’s office,” stated Jones. “I do not take this task lightly, however, I feel a renewed commitment to aggressive prosecution and programs of drug crime offenses is needed. The drug epidemic affects every family in our communities including mine. Plainly stated, compassionate consideration of both victims’ and defendants’ rights in each individual case should be given before a hasty plea deal is cut, that allows criminal defendants to avoid punishment and help encourage them to seek rehabilitation services,” he added.
Jones is married to Lindsey Cuzzort Jones of Fyffe and they have two boys, Jackson and Bennett. He is a graduate of Plainview High School, Auburn University, Alabama Banking School, and the Birmingham School of Law. He is currently employed by First State Bank of DeKalb County.
“We are at a point in our nation’s history where traditional support of our law enforcement folks has come under attack and that’s just unacceptable,” Jones added. “Sheriff Welden in DeKalb and Sheriff Shaver in Cherokee need a reliable partner. My background is in business and real-world problem-solving. As a problem solver, I will be the public’s crime-fighter if elected. In DeKalb County, Sheriff Welden needs a cooperative partner in re-establishing the drug task force, and I feel a modern plan with fresh ideas is the solution. This crisis is bigger than anyone office or agency. It has to be a team effort and I have a proven record of getting the job done regardless of politics, he said.”
The Republican primary election will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
