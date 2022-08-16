Repaving grant upgrades roads at DeSoto State Park

DeSoto State Park also recently finished renovations to the swimming area, railing, and restrooms.
According to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), the $829,080 grant covered the access roads and parking areas for DeSoto Falls and the lodge and campground store at Lake Guntersville State Park.
“We are extremely happy to partner with State Parks on these projects, first at Lake Guntersville and then at DeSoto, and we look forward to possibly growing the program to include other parks,” said ADEM Director Lance LeFleur.
The special asphalt mixes the rubber from recycled tires with asphalt compound. Studies show the new asphalt lasts up to 50% longer.
