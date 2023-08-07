Fort Payne, DeKalb County Schools to dismiss early

Because of the possibility of severe weather this afternoon, and the potential for high winds, strong thunderstorms, and isolated tornadoes, and on the advice of the local Emergency Management Agency, Fort Payne City Schools and DeKalb County Schools will dismiss today (Monday, Aug. 7, 2023) at 12:45 p.m.

