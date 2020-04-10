A man was stabbed and killed Wednesday, around 8 p.m., at a home at 215 Woodley Terrace in Boaz.
In a statement early Thursday morning, Boaz Assistant Police Chief Walter Colbert said when officers responded to the call from a home located near Mt. Vernon Homes, they found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.
First responders quickly began CPR, but the victim later succumbed to his injuries. He was later identified as Coy Austin Tidwell, 33, of Boaz, according to Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin.
After opening an investigation, Colbert said a suspect was quickly developed. Colbert and Gaskin were able to find and apprehend Brandon Richard Davis, 50, at his home in Kilpatrick. Gaskin said the suspect exited the home after being given loud verbal commands by Colbert.
After being transported to the Boaz City Jail, Davis gave a full confession to investigators and has since been charged with murder, Gaskin said. He was transported to the Marshall County Jail on Thursday afternoon; his bond was set at $150,000.
Davis and the victim were acquaintances through a woman they both knew. According to Gaskin, Tidwell was the woman’s fiancé. Davis was her ex-boyfriend.
Gaskin said Tidwell used his fiancé’s phone to lure Davis to his home. Once Davis arrived, the two started fighting. That’s when Davis allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed Tidwell “several times” in the torso area.
Tidwell’s body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy, Gaskin said.
According to Gaskin, Davis is a convicted sex offender. He was convicted in 1997 for the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old girl.
“The Boaz Police Department officers, investigators and dispatcher did an outstanding job in their response to this call,” Gaskin said. “After attempting to provide medical assistance to the victim, the scene was quickly secured and witnesses were separated. The investigators were thorough at the scene, while being respectful and professional to all those involved. The Boaz Police Department sends their thoughts and prayers to the victim’s family during this very difficult time.
“The Boaz Police Department is also appreciative to the continued teamwork from Albertville Police Department, DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department and ALEA State Troopers,” he added. “All of which responded to the suspects residence and helped with the management of the scene and several individuals that were at that house.”
