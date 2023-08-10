Lifesaver: Collinsville officer praised for helping baby

A potential tragedy was averted for a Louisiana family last Wednesday night, thanks to the assistance of a Collinsville police officer.
Collinsville Police Chief Andy Brown said officer Jeremy Pinegar overhead an emergency call that went out to DeKalb Ambulance Service at about 11 p.m. Aug. 2.
The emergency: a 1-year-old was not breathing at the MAPCO station at Interstate-59 in Collinsville.
Even though he was not personally summoned to the scene, the officer headed that way.
He arrived to find a man trying to perform CPR on the child, and Pinegar asked to take over.
Shortly after he started doing chest compressions, the baby spit up, and started to breathe again.
The child was transported to DeKalb Regional Medical Center, where she was treated and released, Brown posted.
“I don’t know what we would have done without y’all,” the mother said.
Brown talked to her, and learned the family had been on vacation in Tennessee, and were headed back home to Louisianna when the emergency occurred.
“Help me give appreciation to Officer Jeremy Pinegar for his heroic actions,” Brown wrote in his post.
“We’re proud to have him as a part of the Collinsville Police Department.”
