DeKalb County got a glimpse of a brave new world on Thursday evening as Lisa Watson-Morgan, program manager for NASA’s Human Landing System, described the challenges of rapidly developing a lander to safely carry the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024.

This new world was not merely the unforgiving surface of a celestial body but also the hearts and minds off young women listening to a role model encourage them to aim high in life and make good choices. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.