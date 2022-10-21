DeKalb County got a glimpse of a brave new world on Thursday evening as Lisa Watson-Morgan, program manager for NASA’s Human Landing System, described the challenges of rapidly developing a lander to safely carry the first woman and the next man to the moon in 2024.
This new world was not merely the unforgiving surface of a celestial body but also the hearts and minds off young women listening to a role model encourage them to aim high in life and make good choices.
Watson-Morgan said she underestimated how far she could get within the agency after graduating college because she didn’t see any women working in the highest positions.
“No one is going to help your career more than than help yourself,” she told the girls in the audience at the JSU Little River Canyon Center.
She advised them to be mindful of their choices and learn to sell their skillset, being cautious about what they post on social media, remain curious and study hard in school so one day they can become the next generation of astronauts, engineers, scientists, etc.
Her presentation also previewed a bold new approach to space exploration as NASA partners with the private sector to add efficiency and save money without sacrificing safety.
“NASA estimated this mission would cost about $25 billion, but we have a fixed price contract of $3 billion,” she said. “Companies like Space X are banking on the government not being the only customer and eventually commercial colonization of the moon."
They seek to do so with caution and integrity so the new footprints left on the moon do not pollute what’s naturally there, waiting to unlock exciting new insights.
“What we do on the moon will enlighten us on the things we’re doing here on the Earth,” she said.
The Artemis III mission will put humans on the moon, exploring the side that is permanently shadowed. In the perpetual night, they hope to find ice that could hold the key to humans figuring out how to combine chemicals to efficiently create brand new supplies of oxygen, drinking water and even jet fuel for propulsion without leaving the moon or Mars.
Watson-Morgan answered a barrage of questions, sharing her hopes and even her anxieties about pushing the boundaries of what humankind can achieve.
She described the feat of landing a spacecraft on the moon to parking a car on the rim of the Grand Canyon. Her job is to anticipate everything that could go wrong and to rally some of the nation’s brightest minds to find viable solutions, along with backups in case there are catastrophic failures. To prove we can still meet great challenges will preserve America’s place of leadership on this world, working alongside its international partners.
Watson-Morgan was joined by a group of other extraordinary women, including Lilly Ledbetter, whose historic Supreme Court discrimination case led to legislation closing the gap in wages between men and women. Also present were actor Sandra Ellis-Lafferty, Fort Payne City Council member Lynn Brewer and others.
Joining them front and center after the presentation for a group photo were those girls who went home inspired and eager to expand frontiers of their own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.