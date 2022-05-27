Future plans for Moon Lake School discussed at Mentone Town Council workshop

The Mentone Town Council held a workshop session on Tuesday to discuss future plans for historic Moon Lake School.
Bill Berry, a former principal of Moon Lake and active citizen of Mentone spoke at the workshop. Berry presented plans, committees, and future endeavors which would bring income to the school and the general Mentone area.
The main topic Berry pushed is the formation of the Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee. He explained the definition of the term reuse which means “the process of reusing an existing building for a purpose other than for which it was originally designed.”
Berry discussed how this “is a smart choice,” because of the many factors of not just the school but the community. He explained how the school has been used as the main and “largest asset of a community.”
This can range from hosting festivals to possibly renting out space for other entrepreneurial endeavors. One of the points Berry focused on would be a possible fundraising event, the reinstalment of the Harvest Festival.
“Not only would this be a huge asset, but I think if we reinstate the Harvest King and Queen, that will bring in even more revenue and also allow some friendly competition,” Berry said.
Mentone town council member John Paul Verdon agreed with everything Berry proposed and discussed but was concerned about the initial issues of “bleeding the town dry” in response to the town of Mentone paying utilities for the school.
“I am all for this project but for short term we have to find a way to start making money and then one day for the school to be self-sufficient in terms of paying utilities,” Verdon said.
Berry responded by saying he completely agreed, but in terms of the condition of the school there are certain parts which require some repair.
“Before we can even think or do anything short term there are issues with electrical, floors and walls. We need to make sure the school is safe for people to be in there,” Berry said.
After this interaction, Berry continued with his presentation and explained the four different sub-committees which work under the Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee.
The first committee is the Community Involvement Advisory Committee which includes Ben Shurett, Kathryn Norris and Kelly Leavitt. Facility Use Advisory Committee is the second and has Craig Sheldon, Kayla Worthy, Mellanie Tuttle, and Ray Padgett as members. The third committee has Ashley Harrison, Rob Hammond, and Sarah Wilcox as members of the Finance Advisory Committee. Finally, the fourth committee is the Maintenance and Improvement Advisory Committee which has Bill Berry, Hobson Kirby and Sible Hopper as members.
Berry discussed how these four committees would help launch the school into financial sustainability by working together to create future plans and events for the historic site.
Another part of the presentation which Berry discussed thoroughly was the three focus statements of the Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee. Which is respect and preserve, protect and promote, and nurture and ensure.
On one of the slides, Berry showed town council what the Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee would like to see happen. These include improving the natural amphitheater, build an access ramp, restore the butterfly garden and generally refresh the campus.
During the presentation Berry also showed town council how the Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee reached out to the local community and received positive feedback. With the creation of Moon Lake Adaptative Reuse Committee’s creation of Moon Lake Campus website, the committee was able to create a survey which reached both local residents and those who visit the Mentone area.
Some of the questions asked in this survey was if the person filling out the survey held a personal connection with Moon Lake, resided out of Mentone limits, if people would volunteer and would consider giving an annual donation to the school.
From the surveys collected 40% of respondents said they have ties to Moon Lake, 60% stated they reside outside of Mentone limits, 58% of respondents said they would volunteer regularly or occasionally and 42% of respondents stated they would donate annually.
Overall, the future plans for the historic site are many, but it will take time to decide what the final decision will be for the school.
To close the presentation Berry cited a quote from then principal, Robert Shigley from 1953.
“With the continued cooperation of the people of the community, great things may be expected of Moon Lake School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.