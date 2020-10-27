Paul Nail announces run for write in constable

Paul Nail is running unopposed as a write in candidate for Constable District 1.
"I’m running as a write in candidate for Constable in DeKalb County District 1," Nail said. "I feel like my lifetime experience working as a county deputy for five years. I am currently a reserve deputy at Mentone PD and have 20 years as a volunteer firefighter with arson investigation school and knowledge of civil and criminal law. I founded an emergency response team, Fort Payne Water (helps other utilities and towns during disasters).
"I have Christian values, am pro police and pro 2nd Amendment .
"I humbly ask for your write in vote on November 3rd. Paul Nail Constable DeKalb County District 1."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.