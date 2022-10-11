YouTuber’s videos get millions of views

Bodhi Gardner is only 20 years old, but his YouTube channel has amassed 152,000 subscribers and his videos have been viewed several millions of times.
With the account name @Ele Bee, Gardner had the good fortune of creating videos about a game just as it started to grow very popular.
“The game had just come out and I was the only person making videos about it,” he said.
The game, Gang Beasts, is a silly multiplayer party game with gelatinous characters, fight sequences, and absurdly hazardous environments set in the fictional meatropolis of Beef City.
“My friends and I played the game and I took all of the funny moments and put into a montage,” he said.
“I was the main person playing that on PlayStation and then people started playing it. That’s how my channel grew. I’d have a livestream with a couple of hundred people watching, and we’d all be playing this game together and taking turns in games. That feature went away last year so I wasn’t able to do those anymore, so I’ve been posting little short films and skateboarding vlogs.”
His YouTube video “Best of Gang Beasts Funny Moments 2018 Compilation” now has 2.7 million views.
Gardner said he’s always wanted to get into the film industry and make movies like his heroes, who include directors Steven Spielberg and Dennis Villenuve.
“I’ve made one-minute long films with friends,” he said. “I’ve also done some videos for Orbix Hot Glass, where I work now, showing off some of the things there.”
Gardner, who has not started college yet, said he’d love to study film.
His friend, Jonathan Patterson, occasionally helps him brainstorm and come up ideas. Gardner’s editing suite of choice is Adobe Premiere Pro.
His mother, Kelli Gardner, said Bodhi was obsessed with making videos from a very early age. She worried that he was growing in influence online because she feared this might make him a target of someone preying upon children online.
“I made a deal with him that if he reached 100,000 subscribers, then he could do a face reveal video,” she said. “He did a face reveal. I am very proud of him. He has such a passion about this. It’s neat to watch.”
His first real job was picking blueberries, which earned him $15 since compensation was by the bucket. It just happened to be the same day he was able to “monetize” his YouTube channel and earned $20 from users watching his videos on the platform.
He has done some videos to promote Orbix Glass, where he works, and Marked For Life Ministries, where his mother is a key part of the staff.
Asked to share advice with anyone envious of his YouTube success, he recommended targeting a niche topic to focus mainly on rather than making videos about random different things, then using other social media platforms to make people aware of your videos whenever a new one is created.
