There’s been a new development with Fort Payne’s takeover of the privately-constructed sewer system in the Terrapin Hills Subdivision, which took effect Oct. 1.
City Attorney Rocky Watson said they’ve had a difficult time determining which homes connect to service lines.
“There is no previous list to go from, so there are people on it who don’t know they are on it and probably some who think they are but aren’t,” Watson said.
The discovery of a map used by the subdivision’s developer, the late Paul Crow, is providing some insight, but the city plans to use the 911 system to identify homes in the potential service area and use a “magic camera” capable of snaking through service lines to determine connections previously added.
“We’ll be able to see who’s [connected],” Watson said.
Sewer bills have already gone out to residences as part of water bills. Watson offered assurances that if anyone is being billed improperly, the city will refunded this once a determination is made concerning the service boundaries.
He asked The Times-Journal to publish a map in a future edition once that process completes so the public can be in the know about developments.
In a separate legal matter, Watson shared some news about money the city will receive as a party to settlements.
The city’s portion from an opioid settlement is expected to be $179,281 in one lump sum. A different settlement involving Walmart will mean $364,878.85 doled out over 10 years. In both instances, the city will be restricted in what it is allowed to use the money for as a condition of accepting the settlements.
Finally, at this week’s council meeting, the city approved a trio of real estate matters.
No opposition was expressed at a public hearing for the proposed rezoning of 6.96-acres along Airport Road that the owner, Melanie Miller, reportedly wants to convert for creating a water park inside her RV campground.
The council also approved a deal to sell Gil Graham 6.9 additional acres of land that adjoins his bridge company. The city bought land for the purpose of developing a new sports complex and had previously sold some portion of that to Graham, who told them he wants to add space to potentially expand operations at the facility.
Most of the Carden property remains available for future development, possibly for adding an amphitheater or other public attraction despite deciding to renovate the existing sports complex instead of constructing an entirely new one at the site where prep work had been done.
The city is selling the additional acreage to Graham at the same price as his previous deal with them.
The third land matter involved a change to the Eberhart subdivision. Watson said the owners did not express plans to build any new homes there and the change is simply procedural to clarify the boundaries of their property.
