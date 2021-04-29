U.S. 11 bridge at Dry Creek now open

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that U.S. 11 between Hammondville and Sulphur Springs in DeKalb County reopened this afternoon. The highway was closed to through traffic for the past year, during replacement of the bridge over Dry Creek.
The bridge is now complete. About 60 feet longer and 20 feet wider than the old bridge constructed in 1928, the new bridge will provide improved safety for motorists. The Bridge Builders of Alabama is the contractor on the $2,699,178 project.
