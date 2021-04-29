U.S. 11 bridge at Dry Creek now open

Chance of Rain: 24% Sunrise: 05:51:35 AM Sunset: 07:28:16 PM Humidity: 51% Wind: SSE @ 9mph UV Index: 6 High

Sunday Night

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.