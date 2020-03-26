Continuing its mission to provide veterans, their spouses, and the military community with the finest choices for education opportunities, Military Friendly today has released the 2020-21 Military Friendly® Schools list. Once again, Northeast Alabama Community College has earned this designation.
“We are very pleased to be designated as a military friendly school,” stated Dr. David Campbell, NACC President. “Military personnel have served and sacrificed for our country. We want to honor their service by doing whatever we can for them in pursuing their education goals.”
Now in its 10th year, the Military Friendly® Schools list has come to set the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies and proprietary survey information from participating organizations. Institutions earning the Military Friendly® School designation were evaluated using both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey completed by the school. More than 1,000 schools participated in the 2020-2021 survey, with 625 schools earning the designation from every state in the country. Military Friendly today is excited to announce this year's institutions who have created sustainable and meaningful benefit for the military community.
Several factors are examined for an institution to be designated as a Military Friendly® School, such as veteran student population, types of VA benefits used at the institution, VA student organizations, and on campus meeting facilities designated for veterans and their dependents. At NACC, the Office of Financial Aid is dedicated to pursuing this designation each year. Jennifer Brown and Brenda Hernandez serve as the School Certifying Officials at Northeast.
Veteran Kevin Holcomb appreciates NACC’s dedication to being a military friendly institution. Holcomb has completed an Associate of Applied Science (AAS) degree in Business Management and Supervision, and he is currently earning his second AAS in Industrial Systems Welding Technology. Holcomb also serves as an Army recruiter on campus at NACC.
The 2020-2021 Military Friendly® Schools list will be published in the May issue of G.I. Jobs magazine. The list can also be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
About Military Friendly® Schools:
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young (EY), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Schools list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are were limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
For more information about Northeast Alabama Community College, visit the college’s web page at www.nacc.edu or download our free App in the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Follow NACC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
