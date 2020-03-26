Today

Sunny to partly cloudy. Near record high temperatures. High 83F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few showers early with mostly cloudy conditions later in the day. High 81F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.