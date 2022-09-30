Mentone lodge makes AJC list of top romantic getaways

Mentone’s Andiamo Lodge has made a list in an Atlanta Journal Constitution article titled “Fall Travel: Take time to re-connect with a romantic getaway”.
“A drop in the mercury combined with the golden hues of autumn spark something in a relationship that makes couples want to wander off together,” the article by Blake Gutherie reads.
“Whether you and your significant other want to exchange bon mots with the glitterati in the big city or go off-the-grid in a treehouse overlooking a river, here are some suggestions for a romantic getaway ranging from the southern Caribbean to the Big Apple with plenty of idyllic spots in between.”
As the AJC article points out, Andiamo is the Italian expression for “let’s go”. The Lodge has also been mentioned on “Absolutely Alabama”, “256 Today” and “Soul Grown”.
Andiamo is promoted as “Alabama’s first experience lodge” specializing in curated experiences from cheese making to writing, exploring and more. It was created by Colleen Duffley and Steve Carpenter.
The couple converted a spot formerly known as the Shiloh Lodge into an adults-only luxury getaway on Little River with six guest rooms and a two-room cottage, offering Peacock Alley and Redland Cotton linens, deluxe toiletries and stone fireplaces. The spaces are beautifully decorated with antiques and collected curiosities.
Guests also enjoy house made pastries, a gourmet breakfast, special occasion dinners through a concierge service, their signature custom blended Andiamo let’s go Joe cappuccino, custom blend teas and mimosas. With temperatures cooling and the trees preparing to change colors, guests will also enjoy their fire pits, hammocks and available bicycles to explore the beautiful scenery.
Duffley said, “We are so excited to be included in this article and really proud to be up there with the Big Apple and Aruba as one of the nine destinations near and far as a romantic getaway.”
Other featured destinations in the article include New York City’s Algonquin Hotel; Tamarijn and Divi in Oranjestad, Aruba; the Black Dolphin Inn of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; the Jekyll Ocean Club on Jekyll Island; the Wrong Way River Lodge and Cabins in Asheville, N.C.; Carolina Heritage Outfitters in St. George, S.C.; Lakeview at Fontana in Bryson City, N.C.; and the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, Ky.
For the rest of 2022, Mentone’s Andiamo Lodge is hosting Chef Jason Palin, who specializes in a fusion of worldwide flavors, for cooking classes and supper club dinners. Exact dates and classes will be announced.
On Oct. 14, Andiamo is also hosting an Encaustic Class with Vicki Lee, whose artistic medium is wax-based applications.
On Oct. 15, Chef Hans Rueffert, who is a cancer survivor, will teach a workshop about cooking fish and chips.
This fall, the Lodge plans to host an open air film fest including inspiring short films from Mountainfilm on Tour.
