Mentone lodge makes AJC list of top romantic getaways
Colleen Duffley | AndiamoLodge.com

Mentone’s Andiamo Lodge has made a list in an Atlanta Journal Constitution article titled “Fall Travel: Take time to re-connect with a romantic getaway”.

“A drop in the mercury combined with the golden hues of autumn spark something in a relationship that makes couples want to wander off together,” the article by Blake Gutherie reads. 

