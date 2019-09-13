The Board of Directors and Staff of the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center are excited to announce the opening of The Children’s Advocacy Center Thrift Store. A “Pre-Grand Opening Sale” will be held at the Minvale Baptist Church Family Life Center during Boom Days. The store will be open Sept. 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 21 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.
“This new venture will help provide additional funds that will enable the CAC to continue providing free services, such as forensic investigative interviews, therapy, and supervised visitation for abused and at-risk children,” said Executive Director Elizabeth Wheatley.
Wheatley said furniture, clothes, and children’s toys have already been donated for the event and all other donations are welcome.
“Additional donations for the Thrift Store will be accepted by CAC staff and volunteers at Minvale’s Family Life Center on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day,” she said.
Wheatley said a permanent location for the Children’s Advocacy Center Thrift Store is yet to be determined.
“If you or someone you know has a facility in mind (rent free or reduced rent) please contact CAC Marketing Coordinator Kelly Moses at 850-499-4634,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.