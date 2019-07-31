Rainsville Technology Inc. gets knee-deep in mud for charity

Rainsville Technology Inc. will host its seventh annual Mud Volleyball Tournament on August 10 to raise funds for the Marine Toys for Tots and T1D Mothers of Diabetics Squad.
Next Saturday at 9 a.m., participants will gather at RTI for the annual event that allows participants to raise money for two local charities while competing in knee-deep mud.
“Last year, we also split the money between the Toys for Tots and the MOD Squad,” Delena Owen, director of Human Resources at RTI, said. “We do this to support these local charities and raise awareness about Type 1 diabetes.”
According to the official RTI volleyball tournament rules, a team must consist of a maximum of 10 players and a minimum of six. Participants must be 16 years or older to play. They also require at least two female players on the court at all times during the match. The tournament will be double elimination and each game will play until a team reaches 15 points. All players must be registered and signed in by 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event. For all the event rules and application, the information can be found at www.rtial.com.
Registration is $10 per person and the deadline to register by mail is Aug. 3, but you can register until the day of the event, Owen said.
“They have a lot of fun,” Owen said. “It’s really something you have to experience to see how much fun it can be.”
Last year, RTI had 14 teams to participate and raised $1,615 for the two charities through the volleyball event.
Both organizations will have representatives present at the event to answer questions and to take donations, Owen said.
“As of December 19, DeKalb County residents served 1117 children and 412 families,” said LaRue Hardinger, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots coordinator for DeKalb County.
“This means that since our first campaign in 2013, we have helped approximately 5,000 local children. Our volunteers at the Northeast Alabama Marine Corps League carry out this program because we do not want any child to wake up Christmas morning with no toy under their tree. Our hope is to make sure no child feels forgotten, or that Christmas has passed them by.”
There will be a Toys for Tots donations box and cash donations will be accepted if anyone wishes to help the organization above the base entry fee. Any gifts brought to the event must be new, unwrapped toys that can be inspected by the group before delivering to a child in need, Hardinger said.
The event’s other donation recipient is the T1D MOD Squad, a registered not-for-profit organization that equips caregivers of children diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes with helpful information and support for the families. Their website, www.t1dmodsquad.org, allows families to have access to multiple forms of information to aid in school, travel and day to day life for those who are diagnosed with the disease.
Those who would like to register to play can call the RTI Human Resource office at 256-638-9760 ext. 2261, register in person at 189 RTI Drive, Rainsville, Alabama, by downloading the printable registration form from their website or by emailing hr@rtial.com.
