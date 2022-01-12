The DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee has opened candidate qualifying period for the 2022 election cycle.
County candidates must qualify through the county committee and can request a candidate qualifying packet from Executive Chair, Pam Miles by phone at 256-679-4997 or by email at pmiles@hiwaay.net
DeKalb County Democratic Executive Committee Candidates will need to complete a Declaration of Candidacy, verify their residency/district and pay by check a $25.00 qualifying fee.
State Democratic Executive Committee candidate will need to complete a Declaration of Candidacy, verify their residency/district and pay by check a $50.00 qualifying fee.
County candidate positions are Sheriff, Coroner, County School Board and County Commissioners for District 2 and 4. Qualifying fees are 2% of annual salary.
State level candidates for Senate District 8 & 9, House Districts 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 39 and others must qualify through the state party either in-person at the Alabama Democratic Party headquarters in Montgomery or online at aldemocrats.org.
Instructions for how to complete the process will be found on the ADP website as well.
Democratic candidate qualifying for both the county and state will close on Friday, January 28, 2022 at 5:00 p.m.
DeKalb County Democrat Club will celebrate MLK Day on Monday, Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the headquarters located at 205 N Gault Ave, Fort Payne where participants can write postcards to representatives and make signs for an Equal and Accessible Voting Rights Rally at 5 p.m. on county courthouse steps. Musicians scheduled to perform are Matty Croxton, Grant Williams and others. Speakers include actress Sandra Lafferty, Ricky Ford and Maria Tardy. Candles will be provided at the Courthouse for the rally. Masks are encouraged.
