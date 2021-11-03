Phillip Hamman DAR to host national defense luncheon

The Phillip Hamman Chapter, NSDAR, will hosts its third National Defense Luncheon on Tuesday, November 16 at 12 o’clock noon in the fellowship hall at Grace Presbyterian Church on Hwy 11 N in Fort Payne. The public is invited to attend but seating will be by reservation only.
Colonel Michael J. Clark. USAF, will be the keynote speaker. Col. Clark was commissioned in 1992 when he graduated from the United States Air Force Academy. He is currently serving as the Deputy Director, Missile and Space Intelligence Center, Defense Intelligence, Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville. He is responsible to the Director for the oversight of scientific and technical intelligence on foreign short range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles, surface to air missiles and selected anti-satellite systems. He has held positions at the tactical level, the operational level as well as the operational level. He holds a Master of Strategic Intelligence and a Masters of Strategic Airpower Studies.
Col. Clark’s subject will be “The Changing Nature of National Security Concerns over the Last 30 Years.” Of special, timely interest will be his comments concerning recent emerging threats to space.
To make sure interested persons have an available place, reservations must be received no later than November 10. They may be made by sending a check for $15 per person made payable to Phillip Hamman Chapter, NSDAR, and mailed to Regent Beth Koostra, 309 Mountain Road, SE, Fort Payne, AL 35967 before 11/10/21. Lunch will be served and all veterans will be recognized.
