The Collinsville Study Club and Collinsville Public Library are looking forward to an event on Nov. 3 at Collinsville United Methodist Church about touring Montgomery, Alabama through the eyes of Francis Scott Key Fitzgerald and Zelda Fitzgerald.
Discover where Scott first saw this Southern city that would change his life forever when he met a young woman at a country club dance. The novelist is best known for his novels depicting the flamboyance and excess of the Jazz Age. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest American writers of the 20th century.
