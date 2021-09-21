DeKalb County Investigations Unit and DeKalb County Drug and Interdiction Unit have been working with Rainbow City Police Department on a burglary that took place in Etowah County with some of the stolen property being brought back into DeKalb County.
On Tuesday, Sept. 7, an Ider police officer spotted a vehicle matching one that had been reported stolen out of Etowah County at the intersection of Hwy 117 and Hwy 75 in Ider. The driver of the vehicle Sheena Elaine Haggard, 25, of Higdon. Haggard charged with Receiving Stolen property 1st (x5) and Receiving Stolen Property 2nd. This is an ongoing case with charges pending.
On Monday, Sept. 13, DeKalb County deputies served a warrant at a residence on County Road 159 in Flat Rock. While speaking with Audrey Denise Welden, 30, of Flat Rock, about the outstanding warrants, Carlton Coolidge Welden, 45, of Flat Rock, ran out of the house and into the woods. Ider Police Department, Henagar Police Department, DeKalb County K-9 Unit, DeKalb County Narcotics agents and DeKalb County Investigations Unit all responded to assist in locating Welden. Within minutes, K-9 Dolly located Welden in the woods, hiding in some brush. Once Welden was apprehended, he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Audrey Denise Welden was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and Theft of Property 1st, in addition to 2 outstanding warrants for Non-Payment of Child Support. Carlton Coolidge Welden was charged with Theft of Property1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Attempt to Elude Police and Resisting Arrest.
“The event on County Road 159 shows again the importance of working together, and it’s safe to say our county is blessed with departments working together from north to south and continuing to make a difference together,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “This also shows the importance of our additional assets such as K-9 Dolly, without her we may still be looking for this subject, but now we know exactly where to find him.”
Welden said working with other departments and jurisdictions was vital in these recent cases.
“It’s great to see departments working together and not letting jurisdiction lines hinder their willingness to serve and do what’s right for the citizens in all areas,” he said. “True dedication by Ider PD, Rainbow City PD and DCSO to shut down what could have been the beginning of a multi-area crime ring.”
