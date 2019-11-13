County commission recognizes Fyffe WWII veteran

The DeKalb County Commission on Tuesday recognized World War II veteran Frank Olga Slater for the time he served in the USS San Francisco CA38 from April 4, 1942 to Nov. 12, 1942. District 1 Commissioner Shane Wootten said Slater’s story was brought to his attention by Ider native Charles Bass.
“Last week I was made aware of Frank Slater from Fyffe, Alabama,” Wootten said. “He is a true American war hero.”
Wootten said Bass provided him with some information and once he started doing the research, he learned that Slater was deserving of recognition.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to give him the recognition he deserves,” Wootten said. “There are so many unsung heroes throughout this country, but we are very proud of the ones here in DeKalb County. Mr. Slater died 77 years ago, today, defending this country in World War II.”
Wootten said Slater was a gunner on the USS San Francisco. Wootten said because Slater stayed at his post while others fled that day, Slater was able to shoot down a Japanese torpedo plane. Wootten said the plane came crashing down into Slater’s gunner station and killed him.
“It’s important for us to remember these American heroes,” Wootten said. “It is a high honor to be able to recognize Mr. Slater today.”
Wootten said more information about Slater and his family can be found at ussslater.org.
Commission President Ricky Harcrow said hearing the story Wootten shared about Slater reminded him of the sacrifices that were made for our freedoms. He said it is a “shame” that some people behave the way they do when the expression of allegiance to the flag of the United States and the republic of the United States of America is recited.
“We need to be reminded of this and it reminded me of these people who are so brazen who will not even stand when the Pledge of Allegiance is given or ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ is played,” he said. “It is a shame that such disrespect is shown. Not only for them, but for the men like this gentleman [Slater] who has given all for what we have today, even for their privilege not to stand.
“Thank you, Mr. Wootten for bringing that [Slater’s story] to our attention and thank you, Mr. Bass, for bringing it to our attention.
The commission also signed on to a class action lawsuit, per County Commission Attorney Charles Mauney’s recommendation.
Mauney made the commission aware of an opioid lawsuit in the state of Alabama in Tuesday’s meeting.
“This is a class action lawsuit, that Alabama has joined, against the manufacture producers of opioids; even some pharmacies have been sued,” Mauney said. “It is a lawsuit I recommend our county get involved in, not for any funds that will come, but to show support for stopping so much opioids being distributed to people by doctors.”
Mauney said he has researched the lawsuit and believes joining it would be a “great” step on the county’s behalf.
Harcrow said over time, Mauney has researched the lawsuit and has made the commission aware of it.
“We have talked about it for some time and it is very important because of the opioid crisis that we have,” Harcrow said. “We appreciate Mr. Mauney’s research on it and he has developed quite a knowledge on it.”
Harcrow asked the commission for a motion.
“We are glad to have his expertise in so many areas,” he said. “Do I hear a motion that you give me and Mr. Mauney authority to sign on to this lawsuit in the proper way to become part of this?” he asked.
District 2 Commissioner Scot Westbrook made the motion and Wootten seconded it.
– Editor’s note
An in-depth story about the opioid crisis in Alabama is being developed by staff writer Steven Stiefel and will appear in an upcoming edition of the Times-Journal.
The commission also:
• awarded a Chevy Tahoe for a bid of $32,006 to Twin City Used Car Sales.
• awarded the one and only bid of $23,500 to Twin City Used Car Sales for a F150 truck with 52,00 miles for the county’s use.
• hired Brandon Bond as a corrections officer at the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.
• passed a resolution for the purpose of providing fiscal year 2020 general public transportation needs.
• approved travel outside the county for the DeKalb County Council on Aging.
The commission will meet again Nov. 26.
