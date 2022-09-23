The Hannah White Arnett Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) pushed for local majors to sign proclamations declaring Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week.
During Constitution Week, citizens recommit to protecting and defending the very idea of America.
To honor the timeless principles enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, the Congress agreed, by joint resolution of February 29, 1952, to designate Sept. 17 as “Constitution Day and Citizenship Day” and authorized the President to issue a proclamation calling on United States officials to display the flag of the United States on all Government buildings on that day.
America is founded on the most powerful idea in history — that we are all created equal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.