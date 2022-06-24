DCSO seizes more than 1,500 grams of methamphetamine in June

For the month of June, 33 arrests have been made for drug related charges, over 1,500 grams of marijuana, 44 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of synthetic marijuana and 218 controlled prescription pills have been seized.
Deputies and narcotics agents served warrants and responded to calls in several of the cases.
On June 3, deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on County Road 1000 in Valley Head, finding that both occupants had outstanding warrants with other agencies. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Andrew Wade Mikail Lambert (26 of Pisgah) and Jessica Amanda Lambert (43 of Scottsboro) were both charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In a separate situation on Saturday, agents responded to a call of domestic disturbance on County Road 588 in Fort Payne. During a search, a large amount of marijuana was found in the residence. Norman Dewayne Harris (66 of Fort Payne) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Sunday, June 5, deputies responded to a burglary call on Andrew Lee Drive in Henagar. When Deputies arrived, they located and charged Gregory Lynn Garrett (55 of Fort Payne) with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Burglary 3rd. Deputies also found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the home. David Larry Yancey (72 of Henagar) and Dean S Williams (52 of Fort Payne) were both charged with Unlawful Possession with Intent, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd.
Also on Sunday, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Al Hwy 40 in Henagar. During the stop, Deputies detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle. Marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. Corey Allen Rendall (27 of Fort Payne) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Monday, June 6. Crossville Police Officers conducted a traffic stop finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. John Michael Parker Jr (44 of Crossville) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Narcotics Agents were called to assist.
In a separate situation on Saturday, June 12, agents conducted a traffic stop on Al Hwy 75 in the Ider area finding several unopened bottles of Zaza Reds, which is a controlled substance in the state of Alabama. Brian Samuel Morrow (52 of Albertville) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Again, on Sunday, deputies were in the Kilpatrick area around County Road 374 looking for a subject that had been seen breaking into houses in the area. When Deputies made contact with a subject matching the description, they found him to be in possession of methamphetamine and several items that he admitted stealing. Ricky Renea Guerrero (32 of Albertville) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Theft of Property 1st, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Burglary 3rd (x2) and Theft of Property 2nd.
On Tuesday, June 14, agents attempted a traffic stop on County Road 792 in the area of Deer Head Cove. The driver of the vehicle led the officers on a short vehicle pursuit. As the driver pulled over, he fled on foot but was quickly apprehended. Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle. William Anthony Konrad (60 of Rising Fawn, Ga) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd and Attempt to Elude Police (x2). Tress Anthony Konrad (37 of Rising Fawn, Ga) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
In a separate situation on Tuesday, DeKalb County Narcotics Agents conducted a traffic stop on County Road 792 in the Deer Head Cove area finding marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Tammy Michelle Stone (49 of Rossville, Ga) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
On Wednesday, June 15, agents went to a residence on County Road 342 in Fyffe after receiving information and complaints of possible illegal narcotics. Agents found marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several firearms in the residence. DHR was called to the scene due to a juvenile and a handicapped adult being in the residence. Dylan Austin Stephens (22 of Fort Payne) was charged with Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 1st, Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (x2) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
