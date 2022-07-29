The road map for the future

Tuesday morning, officials presented the DeKalb County Strategic Communications Infrastructure Plan to members of various agencies throughout the county.
The presentation was led by Emergency Communications Advisory Committee member and EMA director Anthony Clifton, Chairman Matt Martin and Communications Officer Mike Hagans.
Although the original plan has already been approved. Clifton said they are getting ready to take the next steps in the plan
Martin said the current communication system is nearing 30 years old, with radios and consoles that can no longer be serviced.
“I lose about a radio a month,” he said. “Maintaining resilience communications is imperative in all responses for both public safety as well as community wellbeing.”
If government agencies are unable to efficiently
coordinate and collaborate to ensure effective use, Martin said the limited resources will be exhausted at an extreme rate costing lives and wasting efforts, while ultimately failing to provide the most fundamental role of government swore to uphold.
“We have come to a crossroads, our system is failing, coverage areas are degrading and agencies are running antiquated or obsolete equipment,” he said.
As a result, to alleviate the problem, DeKalb County responders came together in 2020 and began a discussion about forming a committee that would allow the county to apply for federal grants to help improve emergency communications, interoperability, and support local first responders and key resources.
“We have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to use the American Recovery Plan Assistance funding grants currently available to fix this issue in our county,” Martin said. “If we don’t do it now, later it will come out of general funding, budgets and we won’t be able to afford that.”
Hagans took the floor explaining to attendees the difference in the various technologies, both current and proposed, including the following:
• P25 Radios: (Pros) coverage, building penetration, standalone operation, unit-to-unit direct, resilient, ruggedness, interoperable, compliance w/PPD8; (Cons) low-speed data, cost of infrastructure
• 4G/LTE Cellular: (Pros) high data rate, ubiquitous, smartphone capabilities; (Cons) consumer-grade, not standalone or direct unit to unit operation, limited coverage, history of outages due to severe weather
• 5G Cellular: (Pros) higher data rates; (Cons) consumer-grade, not standalone or direct unit-to-unit operation, very limited coverage, very poor building penetration, same issues with outages due to severe weather
• Satellite (Starlink): (Pros) higher data rates, free terrestrial outages, great potential for disaster recovery tool; (Cons) consumer grade, no in-building coverage, interruptions in heavy rain
Existing communications systems consist of analog technology from the 1970s, additionally, two 911 centers are not connected. As a result, county 911 answers calls and gets basic information, then forwards the calls to the responding agency.
Where we are now: In 2022, program funding was committed by the DeKalb County Commission, the 911 Board, DAS, and Fort Payne. Under the direction of the county commission, ECAC created bid specifications, reviewed them with ACCA counsel, and published them. The bids have now been received and evaluated, as the group prepared recommendations for the county commission.
Hagans said their recommendation is to go with the P25 Repeater System (Motorola respondents) and enter into negotiations with Motorola to design and provide a substantially similar system to the one bid as modified by the Emergency Communications Advisory Committee to fit within the allotted funds.
Hagans said they recommend going with the P25 Subscriber Radios, with Kenwood, L3Harris and Motorola as respondents.
District I Commissioner Shane Wootten said there is no doubt there is a need for the system with the lack of coverage in the area. However, he inquired about the cost and established what entities are going to pay for the future system cost.
“Right now, with dependent coverage coming from Marshall, Etowah, Cherokee and Dade County, we believe we can give you probably in the neighborhood of 75% to 80% with the money we currently have,” said Clifton.
“It’s going to take us two years to get the infrastructure up. There is a cost associated with the maintenance of this system and it's very expensive, but the more radios you put on the system, the cheaper it costs.”
Clifton said the maintenance costs were included in the bids for the first seven years. He stated they plan to work on a plan for forthcoming maintenance fees after that time.
For small volunteer fire departments that can’t afford the transition, he said they would be able to gateway them into the new system until everything is updated.
Wootten said another concern was whether they would have to maintain two systems. Clifton said, during the initial period, if there are departments who can't afford the change, then the county will have to maintain two systems.
“Subscriber cost per radio goal is less than $10 per month and $120 a year,” he said. “The total cost by the time it gets done is going to be in the neighborhood of about $6M, that includes all of the infrastructure, the CAD management system and all the subscriber units that we will need to put a radio in the hands of every first responder in the county.”
As discussion continued, County District IV Commissioner Lester Black noted the FCC plans to lower the bandwidth in the next three or four years, shrinking the current coverage even more.
Martin and Clifton concurred that if action is not taken now, once the bandwidth is lower, the county would have to invest in a brand new system and equipment without the aid of federal grants that are available now.
The proposed recommendations are said to be brought up for voting at the next commission meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.
