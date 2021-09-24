Headrick denied parole for 1995 murders

District Attorney Mike O’Dell announced today that he had received notice from the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles that William Randall Headrick was denied parole for the brutal 1995 murders of his wife, Carolyn Jean Headrick, and his mother-in-law, Dora Ann Dalton.
On July 7, 1995, Headrick traveled to the home of his mother-in-law in Henagar, Alabama, during his lunch break from work. He then proceeded to brutally murder Carolyn, age 45, and Dora, 62, and then calmly return to work as if nothing had happened.
Mrs. Dalton was attacked first and was found on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the middle of her forehead, multiple stab wounds to the back of her neck and chest, and in the lower portion of her back. In addition, a long wooden-handled spear was protruding from her right side under her arm. Mrs. Headrick had retreated to the back bathroom in an attempt to flee from her attacker. She suffered multiple gunshot wounds to her head, along with numerous stab wounds to her neck, chest, and lower back.
“This was a particularly vicious and savage attack on these two innocent, defenseless women,” District Attorney O’Dell stated. “After a lengthy investigation, Headrick ultimately pled guilty to the two murders and received sentences of 30 years in the state penitentiary for each killing. At the time of his parole hearing, Headrick had served just over 21 years of the 30 year sentence.”
“I have opposed his parole each time he has had a hearing set, and I have committed to object every time he comes up. Because he was denied recently, he will not be eligible for another hearing for another 5 years,” O’Dell pointed out.
“One of the ramifications of serving in this office for nearing 41 years is that more and more of my time is now spent filing aggressive parole objections for the many murders we have put in the penitentiary over the past 4 decades who are now becoming eligible for parole hearings,” O’Dell stated. “It is a continuing opportunity to serve and represent the many family members of the victims of these violent crimes. It is an honor to stand up for them and speak on their behalf.”
