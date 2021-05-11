Tax Day is around the corner

The federal income tax filing due date, also known as “Tax Day,” is Monday, May 17, 2021.
This tax season, the Internal Revenue Service in March extended the April 15 deadline to May for individuals, due to the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities,” said IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.
The IRS and the Alabama Department of Revenue urge individual taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible.
ALDOR representatives said filing early can help get refunds approved earlier by avoiding the logjam of returns that occur at the time of the deadline.
With multiple avenues to file your taxes, the IRS suggests filing online, as it is considered the most accurate way to file and avoid unnecessary paper processing delays.
“Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to,” said Rettig.
Individuals with an adjusted gross income of less than $72,000 may be eligible to file their taxes free online by visiting http://irs.gov/efile.
For those planning on mailing in their tax documents, officials said they’ll need to ensure the package is postmarked by May 17.
To qualify for the widely-expanded child tax credit signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, which according to the IRS is said to be disbursed monthly through December 2021, parents must file tax returns by the May 17 deadline to qualify.
Individuals who have not yet filed their Alabama state taxes may do so for free by visiting myalabamataxes.alabama.gov.
For information on payments, Coronavirus Tax Relief, to file an extension, make a payment, get your refund status, file your taxes for free, or to view your account visit www.irs.gov.
