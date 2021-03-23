DeKalb Orthopedics and Sports Medicine welcomes Dr. Ginger Medders to their team. Dr. Medders is double board-certified and has been practicing Sports Medicine for over five years. She graduated medical school from the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham. Afterward, she completed her residency at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where she had opportunities to work with the UA football team. Dr. Medders continued her training in Mobile, AL, at the University of South Alabama, where she completed a Primary Care Sports Medicine Fellowship and served as a Team Physician for all USA athletes.
"We are excited to further expand our sports medicine team and the level of healthcare we can provide to our community," said Ms. Ashley Mathews, Director of Operations and Development at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Medders joins Dr. Andrew Hester at DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine. "I felt God was leading me to an orthopedic clinic where I could continue providing excellent patient care, be involved with local sports sideline coverage, and grow my practice," stated Medders.
DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine continues to grow to meet patient needs, and high demand since Dr. Andrew Hester started at the practice in 2018. "We are excited to announce the addition of Dr. Ginger Medders to the DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine family. Dr. Medders is a board-certified sports medicine physician and will be a great asset to our community and the surrounding area," said Dr. Hester.
A native of Hokes Bluff, Dr. Medders has a bond to rural communities. "As a sports medicine physician, I feel that it is integral to form relationships with athletic trainers, coaches, administrators, and community leaders to provide the best care to local athletes, weekend warriors and active individuals of all levels and ages," stated Dr. Medders.
The practice philosophy followed by Dr. Medders is to educate her patients about their diagnoses and treatment plans and listen to their concerns. "I take pride in what I do and want my patients to know that their time is valuable. If a patient does not understand any part of their medical condition, they will be less likely to follow my recommendations. Therefore, I try to educate each of my patients about their diagnosis and treatment options so we can work together as they heal."
Dr. Medders treats a wide range of orthopedic injuries and chronic conditions involving the musculoskeletal system, most commonly arthritis-related joint pain. Her favorite part of her job is performing ultrasound-guided injections. "Utilizing an ultrasound machine during the injection process allows me to visualize the anatomy around the injection site, which makes the procedure safer, improves accuracy, and is typically less painful. Another advantage is that a focused ultrasound exam can provide additional information about certain soft tissue injuries, which helps direct treatment and increases patient satisfaction."
Dr. Medders is currently accepting new patients. DeKalb Orthopedics & Sports Medicine is located at 2605 Gault Ave. N Suite 200, Fort Payne. To make an appointment with Dr. Medders, please call 256-979-1550.
