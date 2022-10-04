Bulldog Pantry helping feed hungry students

“To be schooled, you must be fueled. To be well read, you must be well fed.”
The idea behind this insightful quote by Joe Burke, CEO of Hunger-Free America, is pretty simple: In order for students (or anyone for that matter) to be educated well, they must first be fed.
The human body uses food for fuel. It can be challenging to do anything if you are not fueled.
Brandon Renfroe of Geraldine High has taken these words to heart in his pursuit of combatting child hunger.
Renfroe had completed his doctorate from the University of West Alabama and completed his research in food.
They did a survey among the Black Belt (a stretch of land in south Alabama that’s named for its black topsoil) and found that families in the region suffered from food insecurity 11 times higher than the national average (0.8%).
While that survey was conducted in southwestern Alabama, it would stand to reason that northeast Alabama would be struggling with the same problem.
In fact, according to the Alabama Public Health Department, 17% of adults statewide suffer from food insecurity, with 1 in 4 children also suffering from it.
With all this in mind, Dr. Renfroe had a plan to begin to combat this growing problem.
With support from principal Jason Mayfield, the two have spearheaded the pilot program for a local food bank in the area. It’s called the Bulldog Pantry and is supplied by the Food Bank of North Alabama, based out of Huntsville.
Every Thursday, the Food Bank of North Alabama delivers 200 hundred boxes of food to the pantry.
“They bring them from Huntsville on a truck. We’re serving about 50 families right here on our campus where we’re sharing these boxes,” Renfroe said.
“We started this feeding effort at the start of school because we know that food insecurity impacts kids behaviorally. We know that it impacts them emotionally, socially, and academically. So if we can make a difference there, that’s going to impact them across a wide spectrum.”
The food bank isn’t just available to students of Geraldine either.
While there is a list of students who can pick up their boxes at school during the week, the Bulldog Pantry also opens up at 9 A.M. every Saturday for the general public.
This effort to feed anyone who comes was made possible by Mayfield, according to Renfroe.
“That’s really what [Mayfield] made possible. We could not have done that without his support. Because of it, we have a team here. We have a staff that helps us with this. Mr. Mayfield obviously allowed the food bank to partner with us. I wanted to give him credit for allowing us to do that.”
Of course, this isn’t the only program in the area that does something similar for low-income families. Broadway Baptist Church in Rainsville does a large amount of work for the area, but they have to rely on donations from parents or church members.
Because of the Bulldog Pantry’s partnership with the Food Bank of North Alabama, they are able to offer standardized boxes of non-perishable foods for these families.
Because it is so early in the school year, the pantry does not yet have any quantitative numbers on improvement within the area. But according to Mayfield, they can already see the effect the program is having on the student body of Geraldine.
“We have encouraged all of our teachers to get their students involved in a public service activity. And so the kids are really behind this. We have folks that are involved with things at the nursing home.
“We had a class participate at a high level in childhood cancer research. So while our goal is obviously state standards, we’re also helping our students to grow to become good neighbors, husbands, wives, and good members of their community.”
With this shift in the student body occurring, Mayfield sees this as the best start to a school year he’s seen in 25 years. And with this new positive outlook, the pantry is only looking to expand.
According to Renfroe and Mayfield, the next goal would be to purchase industrial-size refrigerators to enable them to safely store and give out more perishable items, such as milk and vegetables.
While they haven’t achieved this yet, they have borrowed one of the lunch room coolers and will be using that to give out milk, fruits, and vegetables this upcoming Saturday.
For more information, check out their Facebook page, Geraldine Bulldog Pantry at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100085306476918.
