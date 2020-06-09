ADPH says delay in COVID-19 case reporting fixed

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama Department of Public Health and its vendor have resolved issues related to delays in the national surveillance system. Delays affect the number of cases and tested reported on the COVID-19 data and surveillance dashboard at alabamapublichealth.gov.
As a result of a reporting backlog, the dashboard appears to display sizeable increases in all numbers. The reason is that there has been a lag time in adding some reports.
The national surveillance pipeline became overwhelmed earlier this week due to a large increase in the volume of COVID-19 laboratory results. ADPH staff worked tirelessly with CDC and its vendor to resolve the issues as quickly as possible.
