Fear and anxiety about a disease like the COVID-19 coronavirus can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions in adults and children, especially when pre-existing mental illness, substance abuse or developmental disabilities are added factors.
Benjamin Haynes, spokesman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), offered tips to help manage this anxiety and stress.
“Understanding the actual risk to yourself and people you care about can make an outbreak less stressful. When you share accurate information about COVID-19 you can help make people feel less stressed and allow you to connect with them,” Haynes said.
Typically in times of crisis, people come together. But the coronavirus outbreak is not a typical catastrophe, and coming together is challenging, if not impossible, with social distancing. Many of the people most at risk rely on in-person support groups, and those very groups are now unable to meet in real life. CED Mental Health Executive Director Shelia Hurley said many of her agency’s counseling services have turned to telehealth to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.
Prayer offers a feeling of connection and support as people are physically separated. Nationwide and locally, groups have coordinated efforts outside hospitals to lift the spirits of nurses and doctors with cheering or flashing car lights. The internet offers connection, but also raises anxiety with fake coronavirus cures, hoaxes and conspiracy theories.
For those struggling during this time, the disaster distress helpline at 1-800-985-5990 provides 24/7, 365-day-a-year crisis counseling and support to people experiencing emotional distress related to these types of disasters. It is offered by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and provides crisis counseling and tips for healthy coping. They also offer this service in Spanish, as well as offering texting for the deaf and hard of hearing.
The experts at SAMHSA say the impact of crises may affect people in different ways.
Some of the warning signs and risk factors for emotional distress related to infectious disease outbreaks include:
• Eating or sleeping too much or too little
• Pulling away from people and things
• Having low or no energy
• Having unexplained aches and pains, such as constant stomach-aches or headaches
• Feeling helpless or hopeless
• Excessive smoking, drinking, or using drugs, including prescription medications
• Worrying a lot of the time; feeling guilty but not sure why
• Thinking of hurting or killing yourself or someone else
• Having difficulty readjusting to home or work life
Disasters are unfamiliar events that are not easily understood by children, who can find them emotionally confusing and frightening. They may have difficulty concentrating, withdraw from friends and become unwilling to leave home. Most young people simply need additional time to experience their world as a secure place again and receive some emotional support to recover from their distress, the SAMHSA advises.
Haynes said there are many things parents can do to support a child, such as:
• Take time to talk with your child or teen about the COVID-19 outbreak. Answer questions and share facts about COVID-19 in a way that your child or teen can understand.
• Reassure your child or teen that they are safe. Let them know it is ok if they feel upset. Share with them how you deal with your own stress so that they can learn how to cope from you.
• Limit your family’s exposure to news coverage of the event, including social media. Children may misinterpret what they hear and can be frightened about something they do not understand.
• Try to keep up with regular routines. If schools are closed, create a schedule for learning activities and relaxing or fun activities.
• Be a role model. Take breaks, get plenty of sleep, exercise, and eat well. Connect with your friends and family members.
Spending so much time isolated with family can aggravate conflict and invite intimate partner or family violence. For women and girls who have experienced intimate partner violence, sexual violence, or family violence, this can further heighten their sense of isolation and vulnerability. If you or someone you care about is or may be experiencing intimate partner, sexual, or family abuse or violence, SAMHSA recommends calling the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).
People with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment and be aware of new or worsening symptoms, Haynes said.
The CDC offers tips for those feeling stressed during this infectious disease
outbreak:
• Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
• Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs.
• Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy.
• Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Learn more about managing your stress and anxiety at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prepare/managing-stress-anxiety.html.
To speak to someone at CED Mental Health, call 256-492-7800. The National Alliance on Mental Illness offers 24-hour assistance at 256-492-7800.
