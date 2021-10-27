Two singer/songwriters are set to perform in a premier concert for Mentone's newly-formed Nightingale Opry.
The Opry, set to open at a new outdoor venue, in Spring 2022, is dedicated to “Showcasing the Creative, Honoring The Creator” and to create a publicly-accessible and affordable venue presenting entertainment across multiple genres in a family-friendly atmosphere, to bring together young, upcoming artists with seasoned and experienced ones for the purpose of improving and developing skills, and to provide experiences which help re-introduce regional traditions bringing people together in community.
Jim Connor, an Alabama legend and famed banjo player will headline the Friday, Nov. 5 concert which will be held in the Mentone Community Church Auditorium beginning at 7:00 p.m. Connor is best known for his classic folk song, “Grandma’s Feather Bed”, made famous by friend, John Denver, with whom he performed the hit at over 60 concerts on nationwide tours. He has been described by master banjo artist/singer, Earl Scruggs, as “the best living old-time banjo player there is!” Connor also plays guitar, harmonica and bones.
Jim’s career began decades ago in Gadsden when friend Richard Lockmiller joined him and the two recorded and toured as “Richard and Jim”. Later, after years of performing folk, and original, music in popular coffee houses, Connor was signed as the first replacement banjo player for The Kingston Trio. He has also graced many a stage at small, rural venues across America, as well as, in major performance venues in New York, California and dozens of other places – even overseas on an African desert plain. Connor also has been a featured musician for popular entertainers including a harmonica stint on one of Linda Ronstadt’s award-winning albums. His songs even played their way into the hearts of The Muppets on their popular TV Christmas Special. (That song was “Hugs in the Kitchen are the Best.”)
A new local group, The Nightingale String Band, headed up by Bob and Abigail Bowling, Fort Payne, will entertain those attending with a variety of both popularly known songs and a couple of their own originals. To quote an article in the Fort Payne paper, it was exactly a century ago, in 1921, that a local group known as “our little string band here in Nightingale” performed at Moon Lake School during a box supper fundraiser.
Tickets for the Jim Connor Concert are available online at, www.atleah.com and can be purchased at Little River Hardware in Mentone. Single performance tickets are just $15; $12 for seniors/students, with group rates also being offered.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, also starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Mentone Community Church auditorium, Lenny LeBlanc, the international praise and worship leader, will get things going with a concert featuring many of his much-admired songs, including “Above All” which he co-wrote with Paul Baloche. They won Song of the Year for writing at the Dove Awards, the annual Christian music industry’s big night. Other songs many will recognize are: Born To Worship, A Carpenters Son (a #1 Country Christian single), Treat Her Right, River of Forgiveness, The Bridge and I Believe.
It was in 1978 that the LeBlanc-Carr Band hit high on the popular music charts with the romantic ballad, “Falling”. LeBlanc also has a popular Christmas CD.
Tickets for the Lenny LeBlanc concert are also available at Nightingale Opry’s website, www.atleah.com and Little River Hardware. Regular ticket cost is $15 and $12 for seniors/students with special group rates available as well.
Persons desiring tickets for both performances may purchase them for $25.
Distanced seating is available at both concerts. For additional information and/or to reserve tickets, 256.516.8424 or 256.516.8488.
