Alabama is in good hands with John McMillan. A good man is in the job of State Treasurer for the third straight quadrennium.
Young Boozer served two successive four-year terms from 2010-2018. Mr. Boozer did an excellent job as Treasurer. He was perfect for the job. He had been a successful banker. He ran for and did the job for the right reason, not for political gain or prestige, but to do a good job as Alabama’s treasurer.
Some folks thought Young Boozer would make a good choice for higher statewide office. However, he and his wife, Sally, opted to enjoy a relaxed life.
John McMillan is now doing the job of State Treasurer for the very same reason. He, too, could go to the house and enjoy his life but he wants to serve the state he loves.
He and his wife, Kathryn, will eventually return to Baldwin County. McMillan’s family roots grow deep in Baldwin County soil. His family has been in the timber business around Bay Minette for close to a century. John McMillan and Bradley Byrne are cousins.
John McMillan grew up in the rural community of Stockton near Bay Minette in Baldwin. He grew up in the county when it was primarily agricultural and was known as Alabama’s potato growing country. He graduated from Baldwin County High School, then graduated from the prestigious Rhodes College in Memphis where he earned a BA in Economics.
McMillan was appointed to the Baldwin County Commission by Gov. Albert Brewer. After serving on the Commission, he was elected to the state legislature.He served two terms in the House of Representatives.
After the legislature, he was chosen to head the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. During his time as Commissioner of Conservation, McMillan was instrumental in the creation of the Alabama Trust Fund which preserves revenue from offshore oil and gas leases.
He then spent 20 successful years as Executive Vice President of the Alabama Forestry Association. He was elected Agriculture Commissioner in 2010 and reelected in 2014. As is fitting for a former conservation director, McMillan loves hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. However, he mostly loves his family. He and Kathryn have two sons, William and Murphy. They also have two grandchildren.
You can bet your bottom dollar that your money will be safe with John McMillan as Treasurer. However, that has not always been the case with Treasurers in Alabama history. In March of 1887, Alabama State Treasurer, Issac “Honest Ike” Vincent, absconded with more than $225,000 in State funds and fled the state. This was quite a sum of money in 1887.
Our fugitive State Treasurer was arrested on a train in Big Sandy, Texas and returned to Alabama for trial. Vincent was tried and convicted of embezzlement and sentenced to 15 years in the state penitentiary.
See you next week.
— Steve Flowers is Alabama’s leading political columnist. His weekly column appears in over 60 Alabama newspapers. He served 16 years in the state legislature. Steve may be reached at www.steveflowers.us.
