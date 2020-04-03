Barring any future notices the Alabama State Parks remain open and are business as usual. Please visit our social media pages and alapark.com to stay informed on any future announcements.
Coronavirus (Covid-19) Communication
The Alabama State Parks system manages public amenities and facilities which are routinely inspected and evaluated by Public Health Department Officials. The Alabama State Parks’ personnel are well trained and experienced in the universal practices and standards for cleaning and sanitation of these public facilities, to include restaurants, lodges, restrooms, cabins, campgrounds and our day use recreational areas.
As we continue to provide our routine hospitality services to the public, we are coordinating with Public Health agencies and adopting the most current recommendations on preventative measures for avoidance of transmission of the Coronavirus. Our staff are following the recommended precautions such as hand washing, posting prevention flyers, and increasing our cleaning cycles for public common areas.
The Alabama State Parks system understands the seriousness and fluid nature of the coronavirus pandemic locally, nationally and internationally. We fully support efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus and remain fully committed to responding to this situation based on the most up-to-date information available from public health authorities.
We encourage all park visitors to review information provided by alabamapublichealth.gov as it relates to the virus.
