On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended that everyone wear non-medical face coverings in public settings. This was done as a way to further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and should not replace the recommendations to practice social distancing, to stay home, and to frequently wash and sanitize your hands. A non-medical face covering can be a scarf, a bandanna or other face covering.
“Please remember that medical masks need to be reserved for use by our hospitals, first responders and other health care providers to protect them and to make sure they are available when we need their help. If you have extra medical masks, gowns or gloves please donate these,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre, Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), said. There are several locations accepting donations of personal protective equipment. Flyer can be viewed at https://alabamapublichealth.gov/infectiousdiseases/assets/oralhealth-ppedonations.pdf
• The ADPH Office of Oral Health is accepting donations of personal protective equipment such as gowns, masks and gloves for distribution to area hospital health care personnel. Please contact Jessica Durham at (334) 206-2924 or by email at Jessica.Durham@adph.state.al.us to arrange a drop-off time at the RSA Tower in Montgomery.
• ADPH is seeking donations of face masks for home health care patients. Contact Dr. Choona Lang, Homecare Division director, ADPH Bureau of Home and Community Services, at (334) 206-5696 or by email at Choona.Lang@adph.state.al.us.
Instructions on how to make face masks can be found on CDC’s website at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html
