No need for dancing shoes at this year's Sock Hop Senior Prom

The DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging is gearing up to host its annual “Senior Prom” at the Wills Valley Recreation Center on March 26.
The 2020 prom theme is “Sock Hop,” a social dance originating in the 1950s. According to vintagedancer.com, the dance was called a sock hop because it featured teenagers dancing with only socks on and no shoes in their school gymnasium. Teens were not allowed to wear shoes in the gymnasium because it caused scratches on the floor.
These dances were informal and involved pencil skirts, button-down blouses, long poodle shirts and the males wore white tee shirts with rolled-up blue jeans or button-up shirts with dress pants.
Artists that enchanted the sock hop era included Elvis Presley, Bobby Rydell, Stevie Wonder, Dion, The event will start at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m.
COA Activities Coordinator Joyce Rabinowitz said it’s going to be a “great one” this year and they have been working on decorations for some time.
“This year each senior will receive a coke float in honor of the sock hop theme,” she said.
Typical of prom, the event will feature live music, dancing, dinner and dessert.
COA Director Emily McCamy said performing again this year would be the local band “Still kickiN.”
“We are very excited about this year’s prom,” she said.
McCamy said the event is open to DeKalb County residents 55 and older.
“There is no charge, but we do ask that people call to register by next weekend so that we can order enough snacks,” said Rabinowitz.
She said the event has grown over the years and in recent years, they had to change venues to accommodate the growing capacity.
“There will be more sitting and tables this year. I am expecting a lot more attendees,” Rabinowitz said.
Last year's event saw more than 250 attendees, staff and volunteers.
COA employees and volunteers have been working on decorations to transform the Wills Valley Recreation Center for the upcoming prom.
Among the festivities this year, there will be a soda fountain, a bar area and a photo station for seniors to take single or group pictures.
“I have about 10 volunteers that help me just about every year. It’s very exciting for me because it's a way to get people involved and realize that we have so much going on at these senior centers that they can be a part of,” said Rabinowitz.
She said there are so many different programs they offer that benefit seniors' health, including exercise programs, nutrition programs, and they also provide help with medical problems and medication.
“The senior centers need to be utilized to where seniors realize they have options and don’t have to sit at home,” Rabinowitz said.
McCamy said, Cigna HealthSpring and Hospice of North Alabama just committed to being a corporate sponsor for the second consecutive year.
“Without them and our local sponsors and volunteers, it would not be possible to offer this free, fun-filled event,” she said.
Rabinowitz said the Coca Cola Company donated all the cokes and Mayfield Dairy Farms Ice Cream gave the ice cream to make the coke floats.
Prom sponsors include DeKalb County Commission, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments, ADFF, Alabama Department of Transportation, Wills Valley Recreation Center, Kilgore Express Pharmacy, Lay’s Frito-Lay North America, Inc, City of Collinsville, Crossville, Fyffe, Geraldine, Ider, Rainsville and Fort Payne.
“I want to thank the people who donated the used records for the prom. All of them are a big part of this event, including our media coverage from the Times-Journal and WZOB [radio station],” said Rabinowitz.
To register, call the DeKalb County Transportation and Council on Aging Center at 256-845-8590.
The Wills Valley Recreation Center is located at 4220 Godfrey Avenue, SE Fort Payne.
