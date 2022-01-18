The Fall Semester 2021 President’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 4.0 (with all A’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the President’s List. They are:
Collinsville – Brittany Freeman, Alyson Lucio, Ronaldo Mendoza Velasquez, Maggie Tinsley
Crossville – Angel Agustin, Tony Stone
Fort Payne – Unity Edwards, Jayla Gravitt, Zachery Jones, Alisha Mulligan
Fyffe – River Gray
Gallant – Maresa McClure
Geraldine – Mallory Gilbert
Grove Oak – Parker Godwin, Maggie Woodall, Marie Woodall
The Fall Semester 2021 Dean’s List at Gadsden State Community College was released by President Kathy Murphy. Full-time students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or above but below 4.0 (with all A’s and B’s) and complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level work are named to the Dean’s List. They are:
Collinsville – Makenzi Blackwell, Susie Bowers, Jesse Childers, Justice Dunn, Toby Farrar, Hannah Glenn, Natalie Herrera Sierra, Jacob Jones
Crossville – Marshall Hughes, Christina Saavedra, Judson Smith
Dawson – Maria Vidal Garcia
Fort Payne – Ty Brooks, Carson Burt, Derrick Douthard, Autumn Sexton
Fyffe – Brian Lowe
Gallant – Everett Kelly, Matthew McClendon
Rainsville – Payton Blevins
