One of the ministry goals of Sav-A-Life of DeKalb County, Inc., is to impact lives of hurting people.
Women and men who have broken hearts from an abortion may soon have a place to grieve and find closure as volunteers with the ministry begin steps to fulfill a vision for a private, quiet and tranquil memorial garden.
This project accompanies the post-abortion Bible study classes for women and men provided by the Women’s Care Center. This site will provide a place for people to place their baby’s name on a monument and thus continue the healing process of grief.
The garden will be located next to the Women’s Care Center office in downtown Fort Payne. It will include a gazebo structure, landscaping and lighting with an estimated cost of $25,000.00.
For more information or to contribute to the project, contact the Women’s Care Center at 256.845.0838 or at savelife@bellsouth.net.
