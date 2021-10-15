DeBoard accounts for 4 TDs in Panthers’ win

Keaton DeBoard ran for three touchdowns and passed for another as the Collinsville Panthers scored on their first four possessions en route to a 31-6 victory against the Asbury Rams on Friday night.
For Collinsville (3-5, 2-3 Class 3A, Region 7), the win snapped a three-game losing streak.
Meanwhile, Asbury dropped to 2-6 overall and 1-4 in region competition.
DeBoard finished the night with 11 rushes for 280 yards and three touchdowns with one interception. He also passed for a 42-yard touchdown to Colton Wills to give the Panthers a 14-0 lead.
DeBoard ran for a 40-yard score in the first quarter, later adding scoring runs of 53 and 2 yards, respectively.
Tristan Gallegos kicked a 31-yard field goal for Collinsville’s final points.
Asbury scored on a 30-yard touchdown connection with 35 seconds left in the game.
Collinsville hosts Geraldine for its region finale at 7 p.m. next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.