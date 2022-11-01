All tickets for this Friday’s Fort Payne High School football playoff game with Decatur are on GoFan and FPHS says it will not be able to sell any “cash tickets” at the gate as it normally would.
Season passes, reserved seats and school badges also cannot be used as the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) controls all facets of championship play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.