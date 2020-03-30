Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has announced that Alabama schools will not re-open for the remainder of the school year due to health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. School districts will provide multiple instructional delivery options to complete critical core academic standards while students can’t attend classes. To further support learning for students who will not be returning to their physical classrooms, Alabama Public Television (APT) announces “Learn at Home with Alabama Public Television.” APT will modify regularly scheduled weekday programming on its main channel beginning April 6 to offer specific pre-K-12 resources. Program modifications will take place throughout the duration of school closures and will address a wide variety of content areas. Educators and parents will have access to supplemental lesson plans and curriculum materials to facilitate meaningful use of the content. APT’s digital channel 4, the World Channel, will also update its schedule to devote daytime hours to support education beginning March 30. And young children can continue to enjoy their favorite PBS programs 24 hours a day on APT’s digital channel 2, the PBS Kids Channel.
“Alabama Public Television was the first educational television network in the country,” said Phil Hutcheson, interim director for APT. “Education remains our primary mission today, and we will work closely with the State Department of Education to meet the needs of Alabama schools and students in this difficult time. Broadcast programs are especially important because many students lack access to the internet, especially in rural parts of the state.”
Alabama Public Television (APT) offers a wide range of free, trusted digital resources which teachers have been using for years, including videos, lesson plans, and activities that support learning at home. As teachers, students, and families deal with school closures, these digital resources are freely available. We have created a curated, comprehensive collection of free online resources organized by grade and subject area. APT’s resources are Alabama state standards aligned, customizable, and can be fully integrated with digital teaching platforms like Google Classroom and Remind. Learn more at aptv.org/education.
