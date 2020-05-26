Recipes perfect for your Farmers Market finds

This time of year farmers markets start filling up with fresh produce. There are always great options for people to choose from. With all of these fresh ingredients, people are going to need some great recipes to go with them. The following recipes use some of the fresh ingredients people can find at their local farmers market.
Green Tomato Soup
Ingredients
1 medium onion, diced
1/3 cup carrots, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced
6 cups green tomatoes, cored and chopped
2 cups chicken broth/bouillon
Salt and pepper to taste
4 slices bacon
1/3 cup sour cream
Preparation
Cook the bacon in a deep pan until crisp. Remove and place on a paper towel lined plate. In the bacon grease, cook the onion and carrots until soft. Add the garlic and sauté́ for three minutes. Stir in tomatoes, broth, salt and pepper. Bring to boil. Reduce the heat and simmer 30 minutes. Using a food processor or blender, puree the soup until smooth. Return to the pan and add the sour cream, cooking until combined. Garnish with crumbled bacon.
Squash Casserole
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 25 minutes
Ingredients
6 cups raw summer squash, sliced
Two medium onions, chopped
2 tablespoons butter
1cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese
1 cup mayonnaise
3 eggs, beaten
12 saltine crackers, crushed
1-ounce package of dry ranch style dressing mix
2 cups dry bread stuffing mix
1/2 cup melted butter
Preparation
Preheat the oven to 350 °F. Melt two tablespoons of butter in a large saucepan over medium heat. Cook the squash and onion until tender. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese, mayonnaise, eggs and crackers. Season with the ranch mix.
Spread the squash mixture into a medium baking dish. Mix the stuffing and melted butter, and sprinkle over the squash mixture. Bake 20 to 30 minutes until firm and lightly browned. Makes approximately 12 servings.
More Information
These recipes and more are available in the Alabama Extension publication Fresh from the Farm Alabama Recipes, FCS-2112. They were collected from farmers across the state of Alabama. When trying one of these recipes, remember to support farmers by buying local, fresh produce. For more information, visit www.aces.edu.
